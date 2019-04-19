Stoffel Vandoorne in 24 uren van Le Mans

Dat heeft hij bekend gemaakt op Twitter. De Formule E-piloot krijgt er een BR1-prototype van SMP Racing ter beschikking, waarmee hij begin komende maand ook start in de 6 uur van Spa-Francorchamps. Die wordt op 4 mei gereden.

I'm excited to announce that I will be joining @SMP_Racing to drive the BR1 №11 prototype in @FIAWEC for my home race in Spa-Francorchamps and in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans! #SMPRacing #WEC #6HSpa #24hLeMans pic.twitter.com/WbzxnPFetR

— Stoffel Vandoorne (@svandoorne) April 19, 2019