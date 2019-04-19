Overslaan en naar de algemene inhoud gaan

Stoffel Vandoorne in 24 uren van Le Mans

Sport
19/04/2019
Kortrijk

De West-Vlaamse autopiloot Stoffel Vandoorne neemt op 15 en 16 juni voor de eerste keer deel aan de 24 uur van Le Mans.

Dat heeft hij bekend gemaakt op Twitter. De Formule E-piloot krijgt er een BR1-prototype van SMP Racing ter beschikking, waarmee hij begin komende maand ook start in de 6 uur van Spa-Francorchamps.  Die wordt op 4 mei gereden.

Belga

