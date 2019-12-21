Julie Vanloo ontbreekt opnieuw in selectie Cats

Opvallend is dat de Oostendse Julie Vanloo opnieuw niet in de selectie zit. De shooting guard speelt voor het Australische Townsville en voor de voorbije EK-kwalificatiewedstrijden werd ze nog gespaard omdat de afstand te ver was om in een korte periode van een jetlag te recupereren. Ook op het olympisch kwalificatietoernooi zal ze er dus niet bij zijn.
Met Japan kwam er voor de Belgian Cats het organiserende land van de Spelen uit de bus. Japan is, net als wereldkampioen Verenigde Staten, al zeker van zijn ticket voor het olympisch basketbaltoernooi, maar speelt het kwalificatietoernooi als voorbereiding. Er zullen zich dus maar twee (extra) landen kunnen plaatsen voor de Spelen. Voor het Belgische vrouwenbasket zou dat in elk geval een primeur zijn.
Julie Vanloo reageerde al op Instagram op haar niet-selectie. Dat het kwalificatietoernooi in haar geboortestad Oostende wordt gespeeld, doet extra veel pijn. Vanloo aanvaardt de beslissing van coach Mestdagh wel en zegt hard te blijven werken.
(ontdek de selectie hieronder).
Since 2008 I have been part of the Belgian cats. We had a dream and in 2015 things changed for us. We set goals and we believed we could achieve them all. Every warm up, every national anthem and every minute I played was unforgettable. My heart and soul is black, yellow and red. Together we achieved goal number 1: qualify for the EC. Goal number 2: Qualify for the WC and history was made - we achieved a bronze medal. Goal number 3: show the world how beautiful Belgian basketball and team play can be. We did it! 4th place in the WC. After that our wildest dream came alive... THE OLYMPICS, TOKYO 2020. For the first time in my National team career I have not been selected for the pre-olympic tournament in Ostend, my hometown, where I was born and raised. Words can’t describe how sad I am that I will not have a chance to be part of the dream in February. My heart is broken. Do I understand it? No. Do I accept it? Yes. Will I give up? No. Will this make me stronger? Yes. However, I respect this decision. Everything happens for a reason and I will always do everything in my power to stay positive and inspire the people who believe & support me every day. I want to wish my teammates the BEST OF LUCK for this upcoming big tournament, my heart is with you. Make the dream happen. I want to send a lot of love to my fans, loyal friends & family. Thank you so much for the support, the messages and kind words. I will always control the things I can, and that's my happiness and inner peace. Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path. I am forever thankful for everything I have in my life and I will stay positive, no matter how hard life comes at me. I am and will always be grateful. #befearless