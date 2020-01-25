Bokser Ngabu test postief bij controle

Na een dopingcontrole buiten competitieverband in Londen op 7 januari, bleek de Roeselaarse bokser Yves Ngabu een positieve test te hebben afgelegd. Ngabu werd eind oktober 2019 nog voor de derde keer Europees kampioen bij de cruisergewichten. De zaak wordt momenteel onderzocht.

.@Vada_Testing has notified the @WBCBoxing about an adverse finding from Cruiserweight contender Yves Ngabu from an out of competition sample collected in Sheffield UK on January 7 under the WBC Clean Boxing Program. The protocol has begun to attend this case.

— Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) January 24, 2020