Ann Wauters positief getest op corona

Sport
02/04/2020
Kortrijk

Basketbalster Ann Wauters heeft positief getest op het coronavirus. Dat meldt de Belgian Cat op Instagram,

Ze heeft ook een boodschap voor jonge mensen of personen die denken onoverwinnelijk te zijn: "Ik dacht dat ik sterk was maar het virus heeft me toch te pakken. Volg de regels, blijf thuis en zorg voor elkaar." 

