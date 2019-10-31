Achel hakt Knack Roeselare in de pan

In de heenwedstrijd van de kwartfinale verloor het met beschamende 3-1 cijfers in Achel. Roeselare mag dan wel de supercup hebben gewonnen van Maaseik, voor de rest mag je hun seizoensbegin pover noemen. Ook in Achel liep het voor geen meter. Het werd 29-27 in de eerste set, dan pakte Knack het zich even met 17-25, maar in set drie stond het weer met de billen bloot, 25-20.

Ook Menen zal het niet makkelijk krijgen na de 3-1 nederlaag bij Haasrode-Leuven.